Female Teacher From Kentucky Has Sex With 13-Year-Old Student at Home and Cinema Hall

A married teacher from Kentucky, Micca Watts-Gordon, was accused of having sexual relationship with her 13-year-old male student. The two got intimate not only indoors at the comfort of their homes, but also indulged in sexual activities inside a cinema hall among other places.

The incident came to light in October, 2020. The 36-year-old teacher was under investigation by the police and the school authorities were kind enough to let the teacher have her job despite being accused of sexual intimacy with a minor saying she would keep her position until proven guilty and gave her the benefit of the doubt.

However, the court in the US state of Kentucky has found the teacher guilty of sexually assaulting a teenager under her helm and pinned her with a range of offences including six counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor, two counts of criminal attempted third-degree sodomy, one count of using a minor in a sex performance, one count of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and one count of tampering with evidence.

As soon as she was convicted, the school authorities terminated the teacher from her position citing she committed sexual offenses against their student who is a minor. The teacher had joined the school in November, 2019.

Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney, Tom Wine, accused the teacher of making the boy touch her private parts and performed oral sex on him. She also had sexual intercourse with the minor and due to the Covid-19 lockdowns, sent him an iPad asking him to strip naked on video call.

The Attorney said the teacher masturbated while the boy stripped and also regularly sent the minor pictures of her private parts and exchanged masturbation videos regularly between the two. The Attorney also wrote in the court documents that the 36-year-old teacher asked the boy to delete all the videos and pictures from his iPad and keep it clean.

The most severe charges against the teacher are Class B felonies, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Her trail date for sentencing is scheduled on November 2, 2021.