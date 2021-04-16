FedEx Shooting: Gunman Kills Eight in Indianapolis Facility

In yet another mass shooting in the United States, a gunman shot eight people dead and injured several others at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Then shooter took his own life later, police have said.

The latest mass shooting took place at a FedEx operations centre near the Indianapolis International airport. The horrific incident occurred around 11pm local time on Thursday night.

"Preliminary information is that the alleged shooter has taken his own life here at the scene," Indianapolis police spokeswoman Genae Cook said, according to Reuters news agency. The police said they got an active shooter incident and arrived at the scene.

Among the four victims moved to the hospital, one person is in critical condition. "It is very heartbreaking and, you know, in the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, the officers responded, they came in, they went in and they did their job," Cook said.

Meanwhile, a FedEx spokesman said the company was deeply shocked and saddened. "Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence. The safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with investigating authorities," the spokesperson said.