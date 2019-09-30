Demi Moore released her memoir Inside Out which shows her ex-husband Ashton Kutcher in a bad light. The book encounters details of threesomes, extra-marital affairs, drug abuse, alcohol and violent physical abuse. This has irked Mila Kunis and is upset that Demi is dragging her husband Ashton's name down the drain and feels she's doing it just to bring him down.

Fed-up with the memoir controversy and wanting some time off with all the negativity, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher took their kids Wyatt and Dimitri to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. The fun-filled day cheered up Ashton and Mila and the kids had a great and wonderful time too.

The family were spotted having a blast as they went on a boat ride on It's A Small World and took a spin at the Mad Tea Party Cups and jumped on a flight with Dumbo. Also, no trip to the theme park is complete without a Mickey Mouse selfie, and the family not only clicked the selfie but was able to get a one-on-one time with the Disney star, Mickey Mouse himself.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were dressed casually for the occasion and the couple felt like kids themselves at the Disneyland. Ashton sported a black t-shirt with blue denim jacket and paired it up with blue jeans. To protect himself from the UV rays, he wore a black hat and a sunglasses. The heat for the day was 75-degree Anaheim weather.

Mila was seen in her freshly-dyed blonde locks in a casual pony, and she rocked her look in a white pair of converse, skinny jeans and a stripped top and a black cross-body bag.

Both Ashton and Mila were seen holding hot dogs at one point in the afternoon, which are a must-have on any theme park visit and we're sure the couple and kids savoured it.

The family received star treatment at the theme park as a Disneyland usher was seen guiding them all throughout the day. The family also skipped lines and had an easy way to see the spectacle.