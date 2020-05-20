Smartphone maker Xiaomi is probably working on a new sub-brand of devices. According to the latest leak, the upcoming smartphone too would cater to the affordable and mid-range markets across Asia and Europe with decent specs and a moderate price tag. The leak suggests the upcoming phone could be called Phoenix, or it could be launched under a new sub-brand called Phoenix in the coming days.

Xiaomi Sub-Brand of Phones

Xiaomi has already launched a few sub-brands, each focusing on a particular market. For instance, the Redmi range of devices focus on the affordable to mid-range series of devices. At the same time, Black Shark eyes gaming enthusiasts. The Poco brand of phones are meant for geeks or wannabe geeks, and its oldest sub-brand Mi is aimed at the mid-budget to flagship market. While all of its sub-brands have received decent market reception, launching a new sub-brand may not all that convincing.

Xiaomi Phoenix Specs

Xiaomi has already launched a device called Redmi K30 4G, which carries the codename Phoenix. The same device has been launched in select Asian markets as Poco X2. However, there is a subtle difference between the two devices. While the Redmi K30 4G packs Qualcomm's flagship SoC Snapdragon 865, the POCO X2 comes with an inferior SnapDragon 730 SoC. However, the leaked device features a Snapdragon 720 SoC, hinting the device could be priced less than Poco X2.

Alongside the SoC, the upcoming smartphone would come in different RAM models starting from 8 GB to 12 GB LPDDR5. The leak claims that the Xiaomi Phoenix would come in two storage models - 64 GB and 128 GB. The device would also host a powerful 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Phoenix- What's New?

The upcoming smartphone would pack a 5.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution count of 1920x1080 and an aspect ratio of 16:9. The display size is quite unusual for Xiaomi since most of their latest devices sport gigantic displays. The smartphone is also supposed to pack a dual-camera setup on its back, one of which would be a 48 MP camera sensor. The Phoenix is also rumored to pack an infra-red LED light to offer better photography experience in non-ambient lighting conditions. Another smartphone maker OnePlus has recently stirred a controversy after a similar feature found in its latest flagship phone OnePlus 8 Pro. According to the latest news, OnePlus would stop the function from working in China at least for now.

Since the image published in the leak looks quite obscure, and there are not many hints available about the device, we suggest you take the news with a pinch of salt.