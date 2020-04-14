An emergency use approval was granted for the coronavirus saliva test developed by a Rutgers University entity, from the part of the federal officials on Monday, April 13. The test has already gained the attention of the White House task force as it has several advantages compared to the present swab tests.

The Food and Drug Association granted the EUA to the University's RUCDR Infinite Biologics and its collaborators for the new approach in testing the coronavirus. The FDA site says that the test was approved on Saturday, April 11.

The test also says that the results will come back within 24 to 48 hours time frame and requires the person to spit into a cup. The new test can hopefully reach to a larger audience and has more resources that can be used easily compared to the swab test. The test also requires to be supervised by a professional health worker but doesn't require a professional to conduct it. Several researchers are analysing the impact that the new test will have on conducting tests on a large scale globally.

Tests will be available in NJ's largest health care system

The test has been developed in partnership with Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs (ADL) and will be available to RWJBarnabasHealth which is a large health care system in New Jersey. According to Rutger's Andre Brooks', who is the Chief Operating Officer director of technology development at RUCDR, the new test will not put the health care workers at risk the way nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal collections would have. There is a global shortage for certain resources which can also be tackled by the new test.

According to Brooks, it is easier to collect the saliva when compared to the swab collection. The new test can create an impact not only in New Jersey but in other parts of the United States. The White House task force had also contacted Brooks to offer congratulations over the new tests.

The team has also revealed that the tests will be available to Middlesex county residents at a drive-thru testing facility in Edison, New Jersey. This is in partnership with Middlesex County government and RWJBarnabas Health. The President of the University has said that this is a "herculean effort that is great for the country and the world and by reflection great for our university." RUCDR is said to be the world's largest university-based cell and DNA repository. It is a part of the Rutgers' Human Genetics Institute of New Jersey.