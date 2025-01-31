FCSB vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Match in the US, UK and India

Manchester United will look to secure a spot in the top eight of the UEFA Europa League standings when they face FCSB at the National Arena. The first phase of the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League will end with Matchday 8, featuring 18 simultaneous matches, including the showdown between FCSB and Manchester United in Bucharest on Thursday night.

Both FCSB and Manchester United have had solid, albeit at times unconvincing, campaigns in the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League. The two teams are within the top eight, separated by just one point, meaning their fate is only in their hands as they aim to make sure automatic qualification for the round of 16.

Clash of the Titans

The Red Devils remain unbeaten in this season's UEFA Europa League and have won their last four European matches. In contrast, FCSB bounced back from a slow start with a four-match unbeaten streak, propelling them to eighth place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Manchester United earned a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League last weekend, building momentum for their upcoming European clash. Similarly, FCSB secured a 1-0 win over UTA Arad, thanks to a penalty from Florin Tanase.

That means, United can secure a second-place finish in the table but cannot overtake Lazio, who are at the top with six wins and one draw from their seven matches. A win on Thursday would guarantee that the English club finishes no lower than fourth.

Meanwhile, the Romanian side is expected to be without key midfielder Darius Olaru, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. Mihai Lixandru and Octavian Popescu are also doubtful to play.

Thursday's encounter between FCSB and Manchester United will mark the first time the two teams have ever faced each other.

