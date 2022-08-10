FBI Could Have Planted Evidence During Raid, Claims Trump as Agents Demanded To Be Left Alone At Mar-a-Lago Resort

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that the agents of Federal Bureaus of Investigations could have planted evidence at his residence during the recent raid.

He revealed that agents were repeatedly demanding to be left alone during the raid. Criticizing the raid at his Florida residence, Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday and stated that the FBI didn't let anyone, not even his lawyers, be with agents during the raid.

FBI Agents Asked Everyone To Leave The Premises

"The FBI and others from the Federal Government would not let anyone, including my lawyers, be anywhere near the areas that were rummaged and otherwise looked at during the raid on Mar-a-Lago," Trump wrote.

Revealing more details about the raid, Trump underlined that the FBI agents had asked everyone to leave the premises and demanded to be left alone. He also stressed that the officials were repeatedly stressing about having nobody watching them.

He also stated that former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were never raided despite having disputes.

FBI Agents Wanted To Be Left Alone

"Everyone was asked to leave the premises, they wanted to be left alone, without any witnesses to see what they were doing, taking or, hopefully not, 'planting.' Why did they STRONGLY insist on having nobody watching them, everybody out? Obama and Clinton were never 'raided,' despite big disputes," said Trump.

The FBI, which has denied giving details about the raid, on Monday raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in a bid to determine whether Trump stole sensitive documents from the White House and transported them to his Florida property. In a long statement, Trump disclosed the raid and claimed that the feds broke into a safe at his house while looking for the documents.

After the raid, Eric Trump stated that more than 30 FBI agents -- actually more than that -- "descended on Mar-a-Lago and gave absolutely, you know, no notice, went through the gates."

"They started ransacking an office, ransacking a closet -- you know, they broke into a safe. He didn't even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break," said Eric.

Read more