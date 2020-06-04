As Singapore began Phase 1 of its reopening on June 2, the travel restrictions, imposed in February this year, have started to ease. After national carrier Singapore Airlines and domestic airline SilkAir confirmed that a 'green-lane' was ready to be established between the republic and Australia, New Zealand, and selected Chinese provinces for business purposes, travel will resume on June 8, albeit, with strict restrictions in place.

In what is termed as the 'fast lane' arrangement, strict visa rule will apply to the passengers. Unlike the times before the Coronavirus pandemic, people travelling to six provinces in China — Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangdong, Chongqing, Zhejiang and Jiangsu — will need to apply for a visa first, Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint statement on Wednesday, June 3.

"In conjunction with Singapore's move towards Phase 1 of the post circuit breaker period, Singapore has explored the piloting of fast lane arrangements with a few other countries and regions," the statement read.

Strict rules apply for air travel

The passengers, only for business and official purposes, willing to travel to those six provinces in China will need to take two COVID-19 swab tests — one in Singapore and the other in the destination — within 48 hours of travel at their own cost.

Under the fast lane arrangement, although the travelers need not serve quarantine which is mandatory for other countries, they need approvals from both travelling and home municipal administrations.

From Singapore to China

Sponsorship letter: Obtain a letter of approval from the Chinese business organization or the government office need to travel to

Local approval: That business/government office will need approval from the Chinese provincial authorities

Invitation to travel: Once approved, the sponsor will offer an invitation

Visa: Apply for a visa at the Chinese embassy in Singapore with a health declaration

Swab test 1: Take COVID-19 swab test within 48 hours of travel at own cost

If the test result is negative, allowed to board the flight with a mask on at all time

Swab test 2: Another COVID-19 swab test in China at own cost and remain in quarantine provided by local authorities until the result comes back negative

Negative result: Continue with itinerary within the province for 14 days with a local health QR code app provided by the local body

If need to visit any other province, prior approval required

Traveler can't visit any other province without approval within the first 14 days

Positive test result: Institutional quarantine at own cost

From China to Singapore

Travelers entering Singapore will need to stay in those provinces for at least seven days prior to the date of travel

Sponsorship letter: Need a letter of approval from the Singapore business or the government office

SafeTravel pass: The Singapore business/ office need to apply for SafeTravel pass

Approved: Proceed to apply for visa at Singapore embassy

Health declaration: Submit health declaration and travel history online through the SG Arrival Card

Swab test 1: COVID-19 swab test within 48 hours of travel mandatory. Proceed with travel if test result is negative

Swab test 2: Another swab test will be done by Singapore authorities at the Changi airport or other airports if travel is via private plane

Sponsors will then arrange for accommodation while the traveler awaits test result

If result is negative, the traveler can continue with his/her itinerary for 14 days

Must download the Singapore contact tracing mobile app Trace Together

"This is part of Singapore's gradual reopening of our borders for Singaporeans and residents to conduct essential activities overseas and to allow safe travel for foreigners entering Singapore in limited numbers, with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure public health considerations are addressed," the MFA statement said.