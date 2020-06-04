As Singapore began Phase 1 of its reopening on June 2, the travel restrictions, imposed in February this year, have started to ease. After national carrier Singapore Airlines and domestic airline SilkAir confirmed that a 'green-lane' was ready to be established between the republic and Australia, New Zealand, and selected Chinese provinces for business purposes, travel will resume on June 8, albeit, with strict restrictions in place.
In what is termed as the 'fast lane' arrangement, strict visa rule will apply to the passengers. Unlike the times before the Coronavirus pandemic, people travelling to six provinces in China — Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangdong, Chongqing, Zhejiang and Jiangsu — will need to apply for a visa first, Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint statement on Wednesday, June 3.
"In conjunction with Singapore's move towards Phase 1 of the post circuit breaker period, Singapore has explored the piloting of fast lane arrangements with a few other countries and regions," the statement read.
Strict rules apply for air travel
The passengers, only for business and official purposes, willing to travel to those six provinces in China will need to take two COVID-19 swab tests — one in Singapore and the other in the destination — within 48 hours of travel at their own cost.
Under the fast lane arrangement, although the travelers need not serve quarantine which is mandatory for other countries, they need approvals from both travelling and home municipal administrations.
"This is part of Singapore's gradual reopening of our borders for Singaporeans and residents to conduct essential activities overseas and to allow safe travel for foreigners entering Singapore in limited numbers, with the necessary safeguards in place to ensure public health considerations are addressed," the MFA statement said.