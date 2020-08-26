These days, making use of social media influencers as a part of marketing strategy allows a brand to tap into a market that is loyal and a pool of potential customers who already trust the voice telling them your product is good.

Valery Altamar is one such social media influencer who has witnessed rapid growth on social media within a short span of time that led to a lot of brands approaching the Cali based model for endorsements.

Owing to her humongous fan base, various brands have started approaching the 21 years old model who has now become a favourite amongst the brand circuit. Over time, Valery has modelled for a variety of beachy brands. Her Instagram feed, which boasts an impressive 2 Million plus followers, consists of mainly bikini pics shot giving everyone major body goals.

Valery started a career as a model at a mere age of 16 and ever since then this young social media star has been creating waves on the internet. The starlet has worked with a variety of prominent brands till date and continues to promote and endorse many apparel brands through her social media.

Valery is quite active on social media. She makes sure to keep her fans engaged throughout the day by sharing glimpses of her daily routine and work life.

Talking about the social media stardom and brand endorsements, Valery says, "When you are on social media with huge followers, it becomes your responsibility to keep your followers engaged with the content. I have been in the modelling business for a while now that not only got me fame but also got various brand endorsements. I am associated with various top lingerie and loungewear brands and it is always fun to do work on something that you love".