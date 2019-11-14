Keeping long-held view that a good and active sex life depends on clean air, fresh food and healthy ageing, farmers who get most of it are ranked on top agin in a survey. It revealed that farmers enjoy better sex life than any other profession but surprisingly journalists come at the bottom as they said they have action between the sheets only once a month.

And lawyers revealed that 27 per cent of them "admitted to faking an orgasm every time they have sex". The survey of 2,000 men and women by Lelo UK, a lifestyle company, found that farmers have sex the most, with over 33 per cent claiming to have sex at least once a day. In fact, 67 per cent of them claimed that their bedroom performance is "incredible", revealed the survey by LELO, a Swedish designer brand that specialises in upmarket sex toys.

After farmers, architects come with 21 per cent of them claiming to have had sex daily, while 17 per cent of hairdressers claimed the same. "Even within groups such as professions where there is a lot of similarities, we have to consider that there is a huge amount of individual differences impacting people's sexuality and sex lives," said Kate Moyle, an expert at Lelo UK.

Professions that have the most sex Farmers Architects Hairdressers Advertising professionals Lawyer & teachers

Professions that rate themselves as 'incredible' in the bedroom Farmer Doctor Architect Labourer Advertising

"The lifestyle factors of our jobs such as flexibility of working hours and the environment are also likely to have an impact on all our lives not just our sex lives," Moyle added.

Among the journalists, a fifth claimed they only have sex once a month, the Mirror.co.uk reported.

"However, what we may expect are some trends, for example, the level of physical activity in a career such as a farmer, rather than someone in an office setting may impact levels of fitness and energy," explained Moyle.