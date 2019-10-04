Actress Claudia Kim is getting married, her agency has confirmed. The "Avengers: Age of Ultron" star will tie the knot with her fiancé later this year.

Korean media outlet Newsen first reported that Kim is planning to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend, Cha Min Geun, in December this year. According to the report, the couple has informed their family and friends about their plans and have sought the approval of their parents.

Kim's agency, Culture Depot, later confirmed that the report is true. The agency further disclosed that the wedding has been scheduled on December 14 and will take place at the Shilla Hotel.

"Claudia Kim will continue to put in her full effort as an actress following her marriage. We ask for warm support and blessings," Culture Depot also said in the statement

Cha Min Geun, who also goes by the name Matthew Shampine, is a Korean-American who works as the general manager and co-founder of New York-based company WeWork Labs Korea. The company helps facilitate the growth and development of startups, Korea Times reported.

As to their relationship, a representative from Kim's agency said that the couple have complete trust in each other and have been dating for quite some time now.

Kim is best known for her role as Dr. Helen Cho in "Avengers: Age of Ultron". She also recently joined another big franchise, "Fantastic Beasts". In "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", Kim portrays Nagini as the film shows the origin of Voldemort's trusted serpent and companion.

Before transforming into a snake, Nagini was a circus performer and a contortionist. She is, however, a Maledictus. In the world of "Harry Potter", a Maledictus is a person who carries a blood curse that will ultimately change the person into a beast forever.

Meanwhile, the actress is busy filming her new drama "Chimaira", which is produced by JS Pictures and is set to debut later this year.

Congratulations to the couple!