The casting of "Fantastic Beasts 3" will reportedly begin soon. The film is set to be released in 2021, and the production is expected to start by next year.

Fiona Weir, who was the casting director for the first two films of the franchise, will be returning for the third installment, Back Stage reported. Her role as the casting director is expected to be confirmed soon, and then the selection of the actors for the movie will commence.

Some of the cast members who are expected to return are Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski. Details about some of the new cast members and their respective characters may be revealed in the coming months.

None of the cast members of the film have been confirmed by Warner Bros. so far. There have been some concerns about Depp's return, but fans will have to wait until the official announcement is made to know for sure.

Warner Bros. has announced the release date of "Fantastic Beasts 3" as Nov. 12, 2021. The filming is expected to begin by spring next year, Variety reported.

Toby Emmerich, the chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, previously said in a statement that he has confidence in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise and he is "incredibly excited" about the upcoming films. A total of five films have been announced so far, including the first two that have been released.

After the events in the first two films, the third installment is expected to prepare Dumbledore for the ultimate fight against Grindelwald. The two wizards made a blood pact when they were young that stops them from causing harm to one another. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plot of "Fantastic Beasts 3" may include the story of how that pact can be broken.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.