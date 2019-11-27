A few months back, the power couple of Korean drama, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo parted their ways through a divorce in June, after having a fairytale-like marriage in 2017.

Song Hye-kyo, who first gained fame with a role in the 2000 TV series Autumn in My Heart, had cited differences in personality as the reason for their split. The Descendants of the Sun co-stars finalised their divorce on July 22 without any division of property or any sort of settlement of money.

Divorce consequences

Following their divorce, Joong-ki lost many contracts as some of the companies decided not to retain the 34-year-old actor as their product spokesman. However, Song Hye-kyo continued to have sponsors. The actress was also seen enjoying with her friends and family at various places.

Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday on November 22 and simultaneously created a record of being the first Korean actress to get a large birthday advertisement run in Times Square from November 17 for her birthday.

Fans express their love for the actor

On Tuesday, Song Joong Ki posted a still image on his Instagram handle from his work set where he was seen with a stick in his hand. Soon after that post, one user commented: "It is always difficult to find strength when our feelings are unstable, but try to think of this situation as a good thing. Feeling satisfied with everything that surrounds you is not easy, but nonetheless you will find yourself stronger just because you are trying to."

Some people also expressed their sadness and were seen requesting Song Joong Ki to patch up with Song Hye Kyo, while some were angry with their decision. However, this is not the first time. Earlier, the actor was seen requesting the fans to understand his decision. He said, "Respect the decision that SJK and SHK made ! Stop making bad comments, life is like that, support and send love to both! Peace!"

Meanwhile, Song Joong Ki is currently busy filming South Korea's first-ever science-fiction movie titled Victory. The actor will be seen working with several foreign actors alongside the Korean stars, including Richard Armitage.