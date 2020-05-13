FamousInfluencer.com, leading PR based and Influencer Marketing company today announced its expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) region through new strategic partnerships. Digital China, Edelman Asia, and Hyundai BS&C will be the exclusive value-added partners of FI in China, Singapore, and South Korea, respectively. There will be dedicated outreach experts, media, and support teams in each country to empower local clients, influencers and brands to ensure expansion.

This collaboration is effective 11 May 2020 and will include hubs in major Asian based countries where influencer marketing and tech-focused PR is growing rapidly. "Our expansion into the Asia-Pacific region represents a huge opportunity for FamousInfluencer," said Alex Jennings, CEO of FamousInfluencer. "We have selected excellent organizations to support our enterprise entry into these markets, and we're making it easier than ever to harness the power of social media and media networks. With local dedicated support and sales teams, we'll be able to create a better experience for clients.

FamousInfluencer.com focuses on driving integrated communications and marketing solutions across both traditional and digital media for its growing list of clients. Defining communications broadly to include digital, content marketing, thought leadership as well as traditional PR, FamousInfluencer, knows how to differentiate brands and deliver air cover for sales. Launched in London with a heritage in tech PR, the firm's work today cuts across a range of industries.

While campaigns vary by client and industry, all share one theme: the creation of content that reflects the tenets of storytelling. This means developing narratives that prompt journalists to write and target audiences to read — a far cry from the "corporate speak" that might satisfy internal stakeholders. Toward this end, FamousInfluencer conducts storytelling workshops for internal communicators, executives and employees.

"Our geographic, people and capability expansion in Asia is a huge testament to the proven need for specialist agency expertise in the region," said Head of Partnerships Mark Jeffries. "We've added a significant number of new clients to our Asia Pacific roster in Singapore this year, and with new appointments and partnerships, both with proven client service and diverse capabilities, we're poised for even further growth and footprint expansion. The new partnerships will support the growing demand for PR and influencer marketing in the region.