'Family by Love, Not Just Blood': Harris Defends Modern Families on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast

In a recent episode of the popular podcast Call Her Daddy, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addressed criticism from Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders regarding her lack of biological children.

Sanders, during a town hall she moderated for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Michigan, suggested that Harris lacked humility because she did not have biological children. Harris, however, rejected this notion, stating that Sanders' views on family were outdated and did not reflect the reality of many modern families.

Harris, who is married to Doug Emhoff, has two stepchildren from Emhoff's previous marriage, Cole and Ella. She emphasized that family comes in many forms, stating, "We have our family by blood, and then we have our family by love, and I have both, and I consider it to be a real blessing." She also highlighted the importance of women supporting each other, rather than tearing each other down.

Harris' comments were part of a broader conversation on the podcast, which focused on topics such as reproductive rights, sexual abuse, and student loans.

The appearance was part of a larger media outreach effort by Harris as she seeks to boost her support in the final month before the Nov. 5 election against Trump. In addition to the podcast, Harris' campaign announced that she would be appearing on several high-profile shows, including CBS' 60 Minutes, ABC's The View, CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Howard Stern Show.

Harris also addressed comments from Trump's running mate, JD Vance, who had previously complained about not wanting the country run by childless cat ladies. Harris dismissed Vance's comments as "mean, and mean-spirited," further emphasizing the outdated and harmful nature of such views.

The vice president's comments come at a time when the role of women in society and politics is a hotly debated topic. The notion that a woman's value or ability to lead is tied to her status as a biological mother is a perspective that has been challenged and largely rejected in recent years.

Respecting Diverse Family Ties

Harris' response to Sanders' comments reflects this shift in societal attitudes and underscores the importance of recognizing and respecting the diverse forms that families can take in the modern world. In the past, there have been instances where female politicians have faced criticism or scrutiny based on their personal lives or family structures. However, as society evolves and attitudes change, there is an increasing recognition of the need to judge individuals based on their abilities and qualifications, rather than their personal circumstances or choices.

Harris' appearance on the podcast and her response to Sanders' comments have been widely covered in the media, with many praising her for her strong stance on the issue. The conversation has sparked further discussions about the role of women in politics and society, and the importance of supporting and uplifting each other rather than resorting to outdated stereotypes and harmful rhetoric.