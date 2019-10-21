Marvel fans better be ready to see their favourite characters, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) reprise their respective MCU characters for the Falcon and The Winter Soldier series. The lead star, Stan has confirmed that the show will begin production this week.

Disney plus' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series will revolve around Sam and Bucky as the two-step up in the absence of Captain America. Its already been teased that the show would have a world-building like 'John Wick', by series writer Derek Kolstad and will take place in a "post-blip world" touching on the darkness as well as having some "resilient fun to it".

Fans finally might get to see a few glimpses of what the series or its cast would like during the start of its production on Monday. Stan revealed the news to a fan at a meet and greet panel at the Fandemic Tour in Houston. You can check it out in the video below.

Earlier in May, Stan had confirmed that the filming of The Falcon and the Winter Solider would begin in October but an official date wasn't mentioned. However, The Marvel star has already been spotted in Atlanta where the series will be filmed.

Stan also teased fans during his meet and greet stating that he's already read the script. The star hyped the series calling it "cool and kind of crazy" and saying "its just new and different from what you've seen so far" and swayed away from sharing any spoilers.

The Falcon and the Winter Solider will also see the return of Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter and Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent John Walker. The big bad for the series is Baron Zemo played by Daniel Brüh.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of the Marvel shows' announced along with Loki, WandaVision and Hawkeye, making their way to Disney plus. Each series reportedly has a budget of $25 million per episode, an effort by the studio to provide audiences with an experience that's close to the Marvel feature films.

The series will stream on Disney plus in August 2020.