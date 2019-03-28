Fake topless photos of Meghan Markle that were on sale on eBay has been pulled out after a backlash. The pressure came when The Sun found out those photos and immediately flagged to the online marketplace. Subsequently, the images were pulled from the website.

Brittany Vonow, a journalist for The Sun, claimed that the compromising photos of the Duchess of Sussex have been removed after their publication saw it on eBay. The snap featured a woman who is sunbathing and the picture is printed on a glossy frame. By looking at the picture, it could be ascertained that the photo was taken just weeks after Meghan started dating Prince Harry.

A spokesperson for eBay has confirmed that the photo has been taken down even though there have been claims that the photo was not of the 'Suits' alum. "This type of item is banned from eBay's UK platform and any related listings will be removed," the spokesperson said.

Although not much has been found out about the person selling the photos on eBay, The Sun said that the account owner is also selling other sensitive pictures online. The unnamed seller claims to be from Hampshire, UK, and he is requesting for payments to be sent to him via PayPal.

