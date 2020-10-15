Sayed Faisal Jalal Sharaf of Bahrain was interested in social media and online marketing at a time when local training options in these subject areas were slim pickings. Now a successful marketing consultant in his own right, he has managed to help brands achieve exponential growth courtesy of digital market training.

Successful entrepreneurs often look at needs in the marketplace that aren't being met and then find a way to meet those needs to win over prospective customers. In his case, Sharaf noticed that businesses simply weren't leveraging the power of the internet to build their brands, grow their businesses, and attract more clients. After first establishing himself as an influencer, he's now intent on teaching others what he knows.

"After finishing my MBA in Marketing and working in the marketing business for 15 years, I acknowledged the lack of social media studies and online marketing in the region, so I decided it's the right time for me to start training the subject," says Sharaf. "It turned me into an influencer in the Kingdom of Bahrain. I started to advertise for small businesses and support the Bahraini society through my social media accounts."

To say that he's been a resounding success would be an understatement, as he's helped many businesses take their operations to the next level. But beyond helping businesses to grow and to achieve their full potential, Sharaf also has other interests. For example, he's an avid traveler, loves to meet people from different cultures, and is a philanthropist at heart who enjoys helping various charities. Even so, a big part of his life work involves teaching others to use social media to build their brands.

"I am the regional manager of Kingston studies based in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering various courses in the field of marketing, with the evolution of social media," he says. "I have been able to grow my audience and promote my services to various businesses as well as support them in building a strategy for their businesses to benefit from."