The Fact Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch TMA from The US, Brazil and More

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2021 will kickstart with a live broadcast on October 2 at 7 pm KST. Once again this year, the annual event will be held online using advanced AR technology. The star-studded ceremony will begin with red carpet arrivals at 5 pm KST, and K-pop fans from various parts of the world can watch it from their homes.
The third annual award ceremony is trying out something new to entertain K-pop fans across the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Japan, Singapore, and India. The organizers have come up with an exciting concept this year called "Ontact Untact". It will let Korean music lovers around the world enjoy the award ceremony with a sense of realism.
Here is everything to know about the annual award ceremony, including date, time, host, the presenters and performers line up, winners list, live streaming details, and special stage by K-pop idols.
Date and Time
The star-studded event will begin at 7 pm KST on Saturday, October 2. Before the main award ceremony, there will be red carpet arrivals. It will be held at 5 pm KST.
How to Watch
The award ceremony is described by the organizers as a music festival, and it will be broadcast live for K-pop fans worldwide. In Korea, the event will be telecast live through U+IDOL Live APP, and in Japan, it can be streamed on MUSIC ON! TV.
For American K-pop fans, the main award ceremony will kickstart at 3 am PST, 5 am CST, and 6 am EST. It will be available online on Hulu and the official YouTube channel of The Fact.
Hosts, Presenters, and Performers Lineup
- Hosts: Girls'Generation member Seohyun is returning as the host of The Fact Music Awards once again this year. She will team up with Shin Dong Yup and Boom for the third annual event. While Dong Yup and Seohyun will be hosting the main award ceremony, Boom will host the red carpet arrivals.
- Presenters: The presenters' lineup for this year include Kim So Yeon, Park Hae Jin, Esom, Kim Seon Ho, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Hyun Been, Lee Jae Wook, Na In Woo, Gong Myung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Bum, Son Naeun (Apink), Nam Ji Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Kim Kyung Nam, Jeon Hye Bin, Kim Jung Hwan, Kim Joon Ho, Yoon Il Sang, Tak Jae Hoon, and Celeb Five.
- Performers: The performers of this year are Trot singer Lim Young Woong, BTS, SEVENTEEN, ITZY, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, THE BOYZ, Super Junior, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN, ASTRO, STAYC, Hwang Chi Yeol, Kang Daniel, CRAVITY, and Weeekly.