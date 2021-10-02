The Fact Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch TMA from The US, Brazil and More

The Fact Music Awards (TMA) 2021 will kickstart with a live broadcast on October 2 at 7 pm KST. Once again this year, the annual event will be held online using advanced AR technology. The star-studded ceremony will begin with red carpet arrivals at 5 pm KST, and K-pop fans from various parts of the world can watch it from their homes.

The third annual award ceremony is trying out something new to entertain K-pop fans across the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Japan, Singapore, and India. The organizers have come up with an exciting concept this year called "Ontact Untact". It will let Korean music lovers around the world enjoy the award ceremony with a sense of realism.

Here is everything to know about the annual award ceremony, including date, time, host, the presenters and performers line up, winners list, live streaming details, and special stage by K-pop idols.

Date and Time

The star-studded event will begin at 7 pm KST on Saturday, October 2. Before the main award ceremony, there will be red carpet arrivals. It will be held at 5 pm KST.

How to Watch

The award ceremony is described by the organizers as a music festival, and it will be broadcast live for K-pop fans worldwide. In Korea, the event will be telecast live through U+IDOL Live APP, and in Japan, it can be streamed on MUSIC ON! TV.

For American K-pop fans, the main award ceremony will kickstart at 3 am PST, 5 am CST, and 6 am EST. It will be available online on Hulu and the official YouTube channel of The Fact.

Hosts, Presenters, and Performers Lineup