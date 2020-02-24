The Fact Music Awards 2020 has lined up popular Korean singers and K-pop artists as hosts, presenters and performers. While the second annual award ceremony will be hosted by Girls Generation member Seohyun and singer Jun Hyun Moo, it will be presented by Lee Chung Ha, Jo Han Sun and others. The performers line-up includes globally popular K-pop band BTS.

The star-studded awards ceremony was scheduled to be held next week. The announced date was February 29. But the organisers were forced to postpone the event due to a surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea. The new date for the ceremony is yet to be revealed by the organising committee.

In an official statement, the committee members said details about ticket refunds and event lotteries will be shared on the official website for the awards show soon. They will also share the new date for the award ceremony on the website.

Check out the celebrity line-up, presenters list, host details and other information about the second annual Fact Music Awards below:

Who are the performers this year?

The Fact Music Awards 2020 will feature star-studded performances of popular Korean singers and K-pop artists live for Korean music lovers across the globe. The celebrity line-up for this year include BTS, TWICE, MONSTA X, Red Velvet, MAMAMOO, Super Junior, ITZY, Tomorrow X Together, The Boyz, N.Flying, Stray Kids, NU'EST, IZ, Kim Chung Ha and (G) I-DLE.

Who all will be presenting the awards this year?

The organising committee for The Fact Music Awards 2020 have not revealed the complete presenters line-up for this year. The first list of presenters has Lee Chung Ha, Jason, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Hye Yoon, Jo Han Sun, Hong Hyun Hee as well as Korean wrestlers (ssireum athleres) Park Jung Woo and Lee Seung Ho.

Who are the hosts for this year?

Once again this year, Girls' Generation member Seohyun and popular television personality Jun Hyun Moo will be hosting the annual awards ceremony. While Hyun Moo is known for his hosting skills, Seohyun is not an experienced host. But she has already proved her hosting skills through various variety shows, like We Got Married and What's It Like Living Alone.

How to watch The Fact Music Awards 2020 live online

The organising committee is yet to reveal the live stream details of the awards show for this year. Last year, Korean music lovers from various parts of the globe, including the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Denmark, France and India, were able to watch the awards show through VLive.