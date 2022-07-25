Fact Check: Supreme Court Finally Signs Verdict to Impeach Speaker Nancy Pelosi

A video that appeared on social media claims that the Supreme Court finally signed a verdict to impeach House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The footage shows various Republican lawmakers criticizing Pelosi.

The footage first appeared on Facebook on July 20. The video is titled "Supreme Court finally signs verdict to impeach Speaker Pelosi as Hunter's laptop implicates her".

Republican Senators Are Seen Criticizing Pelosi

The video opened with Senator Ted Cruz's saying that "If you want to understand how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely."

In the video, various Republican Senators are seen criticizing Pelosi but it doesn't show anything related to Pelosi's impeachment.

Supreme Court Doesn't Have Power To Impeach Pelosi

Senator Cruz and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) both criticize Pelosi in the video but neither say she was impeached by the Supreme Court and neither of them mentions Hunter Biden. Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) does mention Hunter Biden and his laptop but does not say that Speaker Pelosi was impeached by the Supreme Court due to information found on the laptop, according to Lead Stories.

House of Representatives Has Power To Impeach Pelosi

Also, it's the House of Representatives that has the power to impeach Pelosi, and Supreme Court doesn't have the power to remove or impeach elected members.

The Post Has A Clickbait Headline

It appears that the video posted on Facebook by the user Teatro El Shadday has a clickbait headline, which is completely false. There has been no such decision that impeached Pelosi. The headline is misleading and citing independent fact-checkers, Facebook now claims that the post contains false information.

Nancy Pelosi Hasn't Been Impeached

According to the US Constitution, the House of Representative have the complete power of Impeachment.

The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments ... [but] no person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present" (Article I, section 3). The president, vice president, and all civil Officers of the United States are subject to impeachment, according to Lead Stories.