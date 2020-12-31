A woman who identified herself as a registered nurse in Nashville, Tennessee, claimed that she developed Bell's palsy after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. The claim was found to be fake.

She claimed she developed Bell's palsy, a disorder that causes paralysis on one side of the face, within three days of taking the shot.

"Hi, I am a registered nurse in Nashville, Tennessee, and my name is Khalilah Mitchell. I am reaching out to everyone about the Covid-19 vaccination. I recently took the COVID-19 vaccination," the woman said in the video. "After the shot, I felt fine, but within three days I went to the doctor because I had problems with my face, the whole left side of my face actually. I have Bell's palsy now, and as you can see I can't smile."

The woman continued: "I just want everyone to know that I think this vaccination is the worst thing ever and I would not give this to anybody."

However, the Tennessee Department of Health confirmed to the Associated Press that there was no record of a registered nurse under the name Khalilah Mitchell. The woman did not mention where she worked and who administered her the shot. According to the AP, she listed her last job n Facebook as working in a bakery in Nashville.

However, four people in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine trial and three people in the Moderna trial developed Bell's palsy. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are yet to find a link between the vaccination and the disorder.

Last week, Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncologist at Boston Medical Center, suffered from serious allergic reactions after receiving the Moderna's coronavirus jab. He reportedly became dizzy and felt his heart racing minutes after taking the shot. The oncologist also said his tongue numb soon after getting the vaccine shot. He became the first person to develop an adverse reaction to the vaccine outside the trial.

"It was the same anaphylactic reaction that I experience with shellfish," Sadrzadeh said, adding that she complained of plummeting blood pressure and breaking into a cold sweat.