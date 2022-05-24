FACT CHECK: Is Monkeypox a Bio Weapon Being Used by Governments in Biological War?

More than 100 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 13 countries and the world is concerned about the severity of the virus. Amid all these, a claim was made a few days back that the monkeypox virus is nothing but a weapon being used by governments in biological war.

However, the claim is completely false and no such evidence has been found that the monkeypox virus, the virus that causes monkeypox, is being used by governments to cause disease. The disease had earlier existed and has erupted once again.

Damaging Claims

The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and just like unproven claims are still made that the virus was developed in the Wuhan lab, a similar claim was made a few days back. Last week, a Facebook post by RED PILL USA posted a short video with a caption making the claim that monkeypox is a biological weapon used by governments for warfare.

The text accompanying the short video read: "Its a Bio war against us by our governments !!"

The video then opens with a person in the video displaying two books. The first book is "Biological Warfare: Pathogen Perspectives", while the second one is "Handbook of Chemical and Biological Warfare Agents."

A voiceover is then heard: "Let's have a look into biological warfare and weaponized agents, shall we? So, 'Biological Warfare,' let's have a look. What have we got?"

The person in the video then starts reading a page from the book, "No, no, it can't be. No. Let's double-check it in the 'Handbook of Chemical and Biological Warfare Agents.' Let's have a look, folks. What have we got here?"

He then moves on to another page and again says in mock surprise, "No."

The man tries to imply that since monkeypox is mentioned in the book on biological weapons, it is being used in biological warfare now. He then goes on to declare that monkeypox is being used by different governments as a bio weapon and a biological war has broken out. "Folks, this is a war on us by them. Do not comply. Do not fall into yet another trap," he adds.

Those who watched the video easily fell into the trap and started believing that monkeypox is really a biological weapon.

No Proof

Although monkeypox does find a mention in the books, there is no evidence that it is being used as a weapon in an ongoing biological war. Also, the books don't mention anything about monkeypox being used as a biological weapon.

Monkeypox is classified as a Category C danger in the first book, "Biological Warfare: Pathogen Perspectives," which categorizes biological threats depending on their potential risk.

In fact, the book also includes dengue fever in the same category as smallpox, anthrax, botulism, and the plague, which are classified as the most dangerous hazards.

However, so far there has been no proof that monkeypox is a lab-developed virus or is being used in biological war as a weapon. Hence the claim is baseless and completely false.

Monkeypox is most commonly found in Central and South Africa's tropical rainforests. It is occasionally seen in other countries, including the United States. The virus has in recent weeks made headlines after cases were detected in several countries including the United States and experts from the WHO have said that it can be contained with a vaccine.

To make things simpler, the monkeypox virus was first detected in the 1970s, hence the claim that it has been a recent development and used in biological war is completely false and baseless.