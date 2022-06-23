FACT CHECK: Mark Zuckerberg is a CIA Agent And Facebook is a CIA Surveillance Replacement Program

A fresh claim emerged in a social media video suggesting that Mark Zuckerberg is a CIA agent and Facebook is a CIA surveillance replacement program.

The video first emerged in a Facebook post on May 19 with claims that the CIA uses Facebook to gather information and much of the credit belongs to CIA agent Mark Zuckerberg, who runs the day-to-day Facebook operations for the agency.

Claim Originated From A TikTok Video

The video, which was shared by Ashley Johnson on Facebook, shows a woman and man on a split-screen. In the one-minute video clip, the man plays a newscast on TV which shows that Zuckerberg is a CIA agent and Facebook is established to gather information about individuals.

The footage appeared to e originally a TikTok video as it has the TikTok logo at the bottom of the footage.

The man who appeared in the video is identified as a known TikTok user @bigdaddyleo1037, who posted the video with the caption and hashtag # comedy and #onion news.

Original Video Dates Back To 2011

The news cast by the Onion News Network is satirical news that made shocking remarks about Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook.

The video has been reposted by the various Facebook and TikTok users without clarifying that it's comedy and satirical news.

Original Video Is A Satirical News

The original satirical video dates back to March 21, 2011, titled "CIA's 'Facebook' Program Dramatically Cut Agency's Costs" (archived) is no longer live on the ONN website, according to the Lead Stories.

The original YouTube video is titled, "Facebook CIA Project: The Onion News Network ONN," which featured fake journalists saying things like users of certain social media companies deserve to be "bombed." All of the people seen in the video are actors. For instance, host "Brooke Alvarez" is actress Suzanna Sena, reported Lead Stories.