Fact Check: 'Ex-Staff' Who Claimed Graphene Oxide Presence in Vaccine Did not Work for Pfizer

Karen Kingston, a former Pfizer employee and current analyst for the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, brought up a new charge that the vaccine contains graphene oxide. Such 'misleading' claims have been circulating on the social media for quite a long time.

What's the Truth?

The Lead Stories reported on August 6 that Kingston is not a whistleblower per se as she did not did not work on developing the COVID-19 vaccine at Pfizer.

"It's a lengthy process to verify former employees but I can confirm that she was not involved in the research, development or manufacturing of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine," a media relations officer at Pfizer told Lead Stories on August 4 when it reached out to the vaccine maker.

Earlier Claims

On July 28, 2021, internet personality Stew Peters interviewed ex Pfizer staffer Kingston. She claimed there was "indisputable documentation" that proves mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) contain a "poison" known as graphene oxide.

The conspiracy theory promoted on the "Stew Peters Show" suggests that the vaccines secretly contain undisclosed graphene oxide to test how much their bodies could hold for future graphene-oxide-based mind control shenanigans. Kingston said in her interview the vaccine could be part of "planned genocide", reported Snopes.

Kingston lays out her research process in the interview, which makes it easy to spot how and where she either distorts or misinterprets the information.

Two Deeply Flawed Assertions

Kingston's argument rests on two deeply flawed assertions: that the only company in the world that produces PEGylated lipids is the Chinese company Sinopeg and that documentation on Sinopeg's website proves that graphene oxide is present in their products. Neither assertion, however, bears any semblance to reality, according to Snopes.

There have been multiple claims made online which say that the Pfizer vaccine contains 99% graphene oxide, a substance which is derived from graphite. The claims originate from a Spanish study and have been circulating in English (across the UK and the US), in Spanish and in Portuguese.

Chemical and medical experts who are not associated with Pfizer confirmed to the Associated Press that there is no way graphene oxide would be found in the vaccine.

No Graphene Oxide in Pfizer Vaccine

In reality, there's no graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccine, according to the ingredient list and Kit Longley, senior manager of science media relations at Pfizer, reported AP.

According to a factsheet on the US Food and Drug Administration's website, the ingredients of the Pfizer vaccine include: mRNA, lipids, potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose. It does not list graphene oxide, reported Reuters.

Matthew Diasio, an American Chemical Society Congressional Science & Engineering Fellow, said that liquids containing graphene or graphene oxide in any significant amount tend to be dark brown or black. If the shots had "even 1% graphene or graphene oxide" (the claim states it has 99.9%), the liquid would look black or at least, dark, Diasio said, according to Reuters.