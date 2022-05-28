Fact Check: Does Ted Cruz Have a Template to Tweet About Shooting Incidents? Or Is It an Attempt to Malign His Image?

A viral tweet stating that Senator Ted Cruz is using the same template to condole the deaths in shooting incidents across US has created a buzz on social media. People from different walks of life have sharply retorted to the tweet calling Cruz an unsympathetic and heartless politician.

However, a report published by Newsweek stated that the claims in the tweet are far from being true. Leaving aside one tweet, remaining images of the tweets are fake, the report stated further.

Cruz, Republican senator from Texas, reacting to the Uvalde shooting, had shared a tweet that read: "Heidi & I are fervently lifting up in prayer the children and families in the horrific shooting in Uvalde. We are in close contact with local officials, but the precise details are still unfolding. Thank you to heroic law enforcement & first responders for acting so swiftly." Some one on social media shared the images of tweets similar to the one shared for Uvalde shooting with minor changes in the place and time.

Republicans Accuse Democrats of Foul Play

The supporters of the senator Cruz have condemned his detractors adding that Democrats have come up with this stunt to malign his image. Democrats should fight fair instead of stooping to the lowest levels and attempting to tarnish Cruz's image, added his supporters.

A Twitter user while expressing his resentment wrote: "There aren't enough cuss words in the dictionary for scum like you @tedcruz people are being murdered and you use a canned template for every single mass shooting, just switching out the city?! You have blood on your hands."

Another Twitter user stated, "Wow, @tedcruz has a template for his mass shooting message, but no policy, no bill, and no votes. He can keep his thoughts and prayers because he doesn't care about people and especially children being mowed down by gun violence. Keep your #thoughtsandprayers."

"Uvalde fakes making the rounds: - the "shooter trans" shit obvs - that ted cruz template image; apple music clickthru scam - the person pretending to be a cancer survivor; donation scam - every fundraiser you're finding yourself" read a tweet.