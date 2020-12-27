World renowned wrestler, 41-year-old Brodie Lee, is no more. His wife Amanda Huber said that Lee was surrounded by loved ones when he breathed his last. Some reports claimed that Lee was suffering from COVID-19. Here is the truth.

Jon Huber, popularly known by his stage name Brodie Lee, had not contracted COVID-19. In a statement, his wife Amanda said that Lee was battling a lung issue but it was not related to COVID-19.

Amanda took to Instagram to express her grief. "I never wanted to write out those words. The world saw him as the amazing brodielee but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now," she said. Jon married Amanda in 2008 and the couple has 2 children together.

All Elite Wrestling [AEW] also issued a statement and said they were heartbroken. "He was a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Broodie Lee. This loss will be felt by many for a long time," said AEW.

From WWE to AEW

Jon Huber made his debut for WWE as Luke Harper and his journey of success started in 2012 with the Wyatt Family stable and in the Bludgeon Brothers tag team. He was then signed by AEW where he called himself Broodie Lee. He became AEW's top star and also was a major fixture of their weekly television show AEW Dynamite. He was heading the popular villainous stable, the Dark Order.

Huber left WWE in 2019 and signed with AEW in early 2020. He won the AEW TNT Championship by defeating Cody. But soon he lost the title in a match held on Oct. 7, 2020. Since then, Lee was on a break. He had taken a leave of absence from pro-wrestling. AEW had stated that Lee was suffering from a medical issue, but the reason was not disclosed. It is said that he was suffering from a lung issue. Sadly, the champion never made it back to the ring and did not get a chance to perform in front of the public as an AEW star due to COVID restrictions. He was being treated at the Mayo Clinic before he breathed his last.