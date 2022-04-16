FACT CHECK: Did VARES Data Show Covid-19 Vaccine Caused Over 4,000 Newborn Deaths?

A fresh claim has emerged suggesting that more than 4,000 newborn babies have died due to Covid-19 vaccine jabs. The viral claim credited the number of deaths to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The claim first appeared in an article published by The Expose on April 11.

The article stated that "Over 4000 Women have now lost their baby due to the Covid Vaccine in the USA; this is a 16,633% increase on the number of Fetus deaths caused by the Flu Jabs since 1990."

What Did The Article Claim?

The article claimed that the number of women who have lost their unborn or newborn child in the USA following Covid-19 vaccination has now surpassed 4,000 just sixteen months after the first Covid jab was given emergency use authorization. But by comparison, just 565 women have lost their unborn or newborn child following Flu vaccination since the year 1990, a period of thirty years.

Therefore, the number of women who have lost their baby due to the Covid jab is currently 16,633% higher than the number of women who have lost their baby due to the Flu jab. However, in reality, that number is much worse because many more flu jabs have been administered during pregnancy over a period of 30 years, according to the article published by The Expose.

Misrepresented Facts

The death numbers published in the article were credited to the VAERS database. But the Lead Stories came up with 1,748 fetal deaths in a VAERS search that correlated COVID-19 vaccine reports with the same 25 "adverse events" that The ExposÃ© included in the sourcing of information for its story.

The claims made by The Expose have been debunked and it showed that VAERS data were being misrepresented. Many reports have made unverified claims by falsely representing the VAERS data.

VAERS reports are made easy to be accessed by the public to warn against unwarranted conclusions based on VAERS material as its data only provides a tally of unverified notes about any health event people experience after they are vaccinated.