FACT CHECK: Did US Coast Guard Release Audio of 'Banging Noises' Heard During Search for Ill-Fated Titanic Submarine?

The US Navy's likely heard the sound of the Titanic submarine carrying five tourists imploding moments after it was reported missing. A day before the debris of the ill-fated Titan submarine was found, the U.S. Coast Guard said that a Canadian aircraft taking part in the search mission reported detecting "banging sounds" in the region where the submarine vanished.

Amid all these, an audio recording is going viral on social media that claims that the U.S. Coast Guard released the audio of the "underwater noises" that were "described as banging noises" during the search mission. However, that is not true as the audio being circulated is completely fake.

Not the Real Audio

On Thursday, while the fanatic search for the Titanic submersible, Titan, was underway, users on platforms like TikTok and Twitter shared videos that allegedly claimed to be the authentic audio recordings referred to by the U.S. Coast Guard as "underwater noises."

These noises were described as "banging sounds" that were initially claimed to be detected by a Canadian aircraft.

However, it is worth noting that there is no official record of the U.S. Coast Guard releasing any such audio recording. The audio recording went viral on Twitter and TikTok as the Coast Guard has so far not released any audio or video of the Titan submarine and the passengers onboard the vessel.

This immediately raised doubts and skepticism regarding the authenticity of the audios and the videos claiming to feature the mentioned underwater sounds.

The video that is being circulated online, does have a strange sound but it definitely is not from the Titanic submarine. Also, the Coast Guard has not released any images or videos/audio related to the Titanic submarine so far.

What Has Happened So Far

The Titanic submarine lost contact with its mother ship and after an extensive five-day search, some debris from the submersible was found on the ocean floor. Here's what happened over the five days.

On June 18, the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions lost communication with the surface vessel, the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince. At the time of the incident, there were five passengers on board the submersible.

Two days later, it was reported that a Canadian aircraft detected periodic instances of "banging" occurring at 30-minute intervals near the area where the divers went missing.

The report first published in Rolling Stones referred to internal email updates from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's National Operations Center as its source of information.

On June 21, the underwater noises were detected for the second consecutive day and were initially mentioned during a U.S. Coast Guard press conference as "underwater noises." Following a question from an unidentified reporter, an official mentioned that the sounds had been described as "banging noises," as reported by the AP.

According to Retired Navy Capt. Carl Hartsfield, who currently serves as the director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Systems Laboratory, the sounds detected have been described as "banging noises." However, he cautioned that search "have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential manmade sources other than the Titan."

Hartsfield added that the analysis of acoustic noises in the ocean is a complex task. He highlighted that trained officials are currently engaged in studying the recordings, indicating that the process is still ongoing.

During the same press conference, Jamie Frederick from the First Coast Guard District in Boston said that he was not aware of the noises specifically occurring in 30-minute intervals, contrary to earlier reports in the media.

This indicates a discrepancy between the initial media reporting and the information provided by Frederick during the press conference.

Several other new outlets also reported that "banging sounds" were heard near the area where the passengers got lost. This raised hopes that the passengers could still be alive.

This added fuel to the claim made on social media that the Coast Guard released the audio of the "banging sound" which is authentic.

Sadly, the story reached a tragic conclusion on June 22 when the U.S. Coast Guard announced the discovery of debris that strongly suggested the submersible had experienced a catastrophic implosion. This event would have resulted in the swift and tragic loss of all individuals on board.

Following the revelation that the submersible was believed to have imploded, multiple news channels and outlets reported that a U.S. Navy official claimed the military had possibly detected the sound of the sub's implosion on June 18.

This coincided with the day the sub had lost contact with the surface and occurred two days prior to the initial reporting of the "underwater noises."

Apart from the online videos claiming the "banging noises" to be authentic, there was also a TikTok video circulating that allegedly contained audio of the actual implosion. One TikTok creator even falsely asserted that NBC News had aired this alleged implosion sound.

However, there is no evidence to suggest that the Navy has made any such recording of the implosion publicly available.

Thus, the entire claim is baseless and false.