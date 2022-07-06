Fact Check: Did Justice Clarence Thomas Say Covid-19 Vaccines are Developed from Cells of Aborted Children?

A recent statement made by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas about Covid-19 vaccines being developed from cells of aborted children has created a furor on various social media platforms.

Justice Thomas has been widely criticized by factions of medical fraternity, pharmaceutical groups and intelligentsia. He has been dubbed as a "hardcore conservative" and a well-read but "illogical professional" by his detractors.

Justice Thomas Comes Under Fire for Misleading People

A section of Justice Thomas's critics has even accused him of siding with the anti-vaccination groups adding that a person with a closed mind and decayed thought process doesn't deserve to be on this position.

Justice Thomas made the above statement in a dissenting opinion on a case wherein a group of health care workers of New York state had challenged the state government's vaccine mandate for people in their line of work. The workers had raised objection on religious grounds stating that vaccine mandate was against their religious beliefs.

A report published by Politico stated that Democrats called attention to Thomas' comments after a new conservative Supreme Court supermajority delivered several ground breaking decisions this term, including the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Conservative Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas in his dissenting opinion, the report stated further.

A Twitter user wrote, "Despite persistent claims to the contrary, none of the three authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines contains fetal tissue. We take a look at the facts in light of Justice Clarence Thomas' dissent. #scicheck."

"In a sharply worded dissent, Justice Clarence Thomas expressed support Thursday for a MISLEADING claim that all Covid-19 vaccines are made with cells from "aborted children." And he's determining the laws of our country? Has a justice ever been ousted? If not, now's the time," expressed another Twitter user.

A tweet read, "Justice Clarence Thomas thinks there are aborted fetal cells in COVID-19 vaccines. We know where this is going! Outlawing the covid-19 vaccine? It's an abomination we have someone dumber than a rock making the final decisions! Seditious with his wife!"

"In a clear effort to prove that you can attend school and nevertheless be a stark, raving imbecile, SC Justice Clarence Thomas today announced that Covid-19 vaccines are "derived from the cells of aborted children." Aides then gave him a bib and a sippy cup," stated another tweet.