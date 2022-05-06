FACT CHECK: Did Elon Musk Say He Tried To Buy The BIDENS But The Chinese Wouldn't Sell Them?

A screenshot is circulating on social media with claims that Elon Musk tweeted that he tried to buy the Bidens. The claim appeared in a Facebook post which suggested that the billionaire said that the Chinese wouldn't sell Bidens but he tried to buy them.

It first appeared on April 29. The screenshot represents a tweet by Musk which reads, "I tried to buy the Bidens, but the Chinese wouldn't sell them." The Facebook post has nearly 2,000 likes and over 176 shares.

Google Searches With Suitable Keywords Don't Show Any Matching Results

A Google search with the keyword Elon Musk says "I tried to buy the Bidens, but the Chinese wouldn't sell them," didn't bring any matching results.

Although, the profile picture of Musk in the screenshot matches his original profile image on Twitter but a similar tweet couldn't be found.

No Similar Tweet Was Found on Musk's Twitter Handle

When Musk's verified Twitter account was checked for any such post on April 28, no similar post appeared. Even it also appeared that he has not made any such tweets in recent weeks.

It appeared that the screenshot is fake as there was no original post made from Musk's official Twitter handle. The screenshot could have been made by using photoshop or other image processing tools, according to Lead Stories.

Screenshot Spreads False Information

The upper part of the screenshot which included a profile picture of Musk, his user name, and a verified blue tick could have been copied from any screenshot of the billionaire's previous tweets.

While the text part is believed to have been typed in an attempt to spread the fake news as Musk has been in news recently for securing a $44 billion dollar deal for the purchase of Twitter.

Facebook has also masked the post now with a description attached to it saying, "Altered photo: Independent fact-checkers say this information could mislead people."