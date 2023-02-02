The threat of the coronavirus has reduced thanks to high-levels of immunity because of COVID vaccines. However, misleading articles and anti-vaxxers claim on social media that official data indicate the shots are causing excess deaths.

A study released in December 2022 by the Commonwealth Fund highlighted that the Covid vaccines have averted over 3 million deaths in the United States. Various reports state that the country would have experienced four times as many deaths, 1.5 times more infections, and 3.8 times more hospitalizations, without vaccines, in time since December 2020. The Covid vaccines also saved the country $1 trillion in additional medical costs.

It affirmed that Covid vaccines are most effective against severe illness and death.

But an article published by The Expose in November 2022, claimed that secret CDC report revealed that at least 200,000 Americans have "died suddenly" since the Covid vaccine roll-out and another government report highlighted that Covid vaccines are to blame.

The article said official reports quietly published by the US Centers for Disease Control confirm that over six million Americans have died since the US Food & Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to a Covid vaccine in December 2021; with 2021 being a record-breaking year for deaths.

Moreover, these claims were further fueled when Peter McCullough, a Dallas cardiologist and vaccine critic, said the vaccine is killing people. "And it's killing large numbers of people. It fulfills all the criteria for the Bradford Hill tenets of causality for a medicinal product causing death. Our CDC, as of December 23, 2022, has over 16,000 Americans that have died within a few days of taking the vaccine, and that's probably a gross underreport."

Just 9 Deaths

The CDC, according to a report in AP, confirmed just nine deaths caused by the Covid vaccines. The cases were associated with rare blood clots (thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS)) caused by the Johnson & Johnson shot â€“ Janssen Covid-19 vaccine.

Jason Salemi, an associate professor of epidemiology at the University of South Florida, said when clinicians have reviewed death certificates, autopsy details, and medical records, an exceedingly small number of deaths has been deemed to be casually associated with the vaccine.