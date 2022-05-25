FACT CHECK: Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vector Found in AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Causes Monkeypox?

A fresh claim has emerged on social media suggesting that the monkeypox infection is being caused by a COVID-19 vaccine. Posts on social media claim that Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is behind the cases of monkeypox infections worldwide.

It suggested that a chimpanzee adenovirus vector in the vaccine is causing the monkeypox vaccine.

British MP David Kurten Endorsed The Claim

The claim has also been endorsed by British MP David Kurten. "Who is surprised that after millions of people have been injected with genetically modified chimp virus, there is now an outbreak of monkeypox," he tweeted on May 20.

Other users have also echoed similar claims stressing that scientists failed to identify that chimpanzee adenovirus in a vaccine could cause monkeypox infection.

"So after 2yrs, the rise in (monkeypox) cases is 'puzzling scientists'. So none of these 'experienced scientists' even THOUGHT that by using a chimpanzee adenovirus in a brand new vaccine that already has over 1500 side effects, it MAY cause a few other issues down the line," said a Twitter user named @pureangel40.

AstraZeneca Contains Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vector

It's factual that the chimpanzee adenovirus vector is found in the AstraZeneca vaccine but it can't cause monkeypox as the disease is spread by the monkeypox virus.

Experts have also suggested that there's no possibility that the chimpanzee adenovirus vector could cause monkeypox.

CDC Rejects Claim, Calls It Medical Disinformation

Meanwhile, Centre for Disease Control has rejected the claim and called it a false information.

CDC stated that there is no current connection between COVID-19 Vaccines and orthopoxviral infections, such as monkeypox, smallpox, and shingles.

"COVID-19 vaccination helps protect people from getting COVID-19. Some people have side effects from the vaccine, which are normal signs that their body is building protection. These side effects may affect their ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days," CDC told Lead Stories in a mail.

Monkeypox, which causes fever and distinctive bumpy rash, is spreading worldwide as it's now found in the three continents with the most number of cases in the UK. Globally, 237 confirmed and suspected cases have been found so far.