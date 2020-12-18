Election services company Dominion Voting Systems has been a target of outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump and his supporters ever since the election results were announced. In the latest claim, Trump supporting QAnon conspiracy theorists claimed that U.S. Attorney General William Pelham Barr, also known as Bill Barr, was appointed to serve on the board of a company is connected to Dominion Voting Systems.

According to the claim, there is a connection between U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr and the company Dominion Voting Systems that is suppose to have resulted in flipping votes for Joe Biden. However, there is no evidence for the claim of flipping of votes and corruption by the Dominion Voting Systems. Here is the fact about the claim on Bill Barr's appointment.

What led to the initial claims was a news release referring to the Virginia-based Energy behemoth Dominion Energy Services, Inc. The news release stated that Bill Barr was appointed to the board of directors for Dominion Energy Services. Though this strategy was successful in attracting many people, the fact is that this company has nothing to do with Dominion Voting Services.

Dominion Energy Services VS Dominion Voting Systems

In addition, this news release was brought up at a wrong time. Though the news of Barr serving on the board of directors of Dominion Energy way back in 2009 is true, he resigned from that position when he was appointed as Trump's attorney general in Feb. 2019. Before resigning, Barr was the chairperson of the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee of Dominion Energy Services.

The conspiracy theorists have tried to make a connection between Dominion Voting Systems and Barr by saying that Dominion Voting Systems is one of the over 240 subsidiaries of Dominion Energy Services. But according to the company's latest SEC filings, Dominion Voting Systems is not one of its subsidiaries.

Except for the similarities in the name 'Dominion' there is no connection between Dominion Voting Systems and Dominion Energy Services. Thus, it is true that Barr had served in one of the top positions in Dominion Energy Services. But the claim of him being connected to the Dominion Voting Systems is completely false.

The conspiracy theories started trying to make connections between Barr and vote fraud after he tendered his resignation from President Donald Trump's administration. Reports claim that he doesn't want to tarnish his legacy by continuing to be with Trump, when there are speculations that the Joe Biden's inauguration session might be held without Trump's attendance.