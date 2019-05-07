In a bid to help original content and creators build profitable video businesses on Facebook and lead viewers to better content, the social networking giant has announced a series of updates to its existing video ranking system.

The ranking updates, which will roll out over the next few months, will further prioritise original videos that people seek out, and help both creators and publishers succeed with their videos on Facebook, David Miller, Product Management Director at Facebook, wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

As part of its updated video ranking system, Facebook plans to accord more weight in ranking to videos that retain users for at least three minutes, compared to its past rule that required capturing viewers' attention for at least one minute.

"We are sharing an update on three factors that impact video ranking on Facebook: 1) loyalty and intent, 2) video and viewing durations and 3) originality," Miller said. "The changes will affect video distribution across Facebook, including News Feed, Facebook Watch and our 'More Videos' recommendations."

The change to the duration of viewership indicated Facebook's intention to reward videos that are capable of creating a more engaged and loyal fan base.

Originality will become a key factor for videos to win priority in Facebook's ranking system.

Facebook will place more restrictions on the sharing of "unoriginal or repurposed content from other sources with limited or immaterial added value".

"We will more strongly limit distribution and monetisation for this kind of content," Miller added.

Facebook said the new measures were intended to help video creators to consolidate their viewer base and build "profitable video businesses" on the platform.