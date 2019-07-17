Facebook and T-Hub, which leads India's pioneering innovation ecosystem, today announced the list of selected startups for the second edition of their program "India Innovation Accelerator." Announced in May, the program will support growth of startups focused on finding solutions for social challenges using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in areas of Good Health and Wellbeing, Agriculture, Clean Water and Sanitation, Decent Work and Economic Opportunity, Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure, Climate Change, and Peace and Justice & Strong Institutions.

The program will support the growth of these startups in many ways: a panel of mentors, industry experts, investors, will provide hands-on operational support and mentoring with specialized training on product development, marketing, partnerships, management. Facebook's FBStart will also be available to the selected startups under the aegis of the program and will provide access to technical support, ad credits and credits for tools and services from dozens of premier partners. Furthermore, the cohort startups will have access to T-Hub's ecosystem and PwC India's industry experts to scale their businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Manish Chopra, Head and Director of Partnerships, Facebook India, said "At Facebook, we believe Artificial Intelligence will be key to finding disruptive solutions to address societal challenges like access, affordability, and skill shortage. We are excited to champion the next generation of tech startups applying AI for social good and accelerate their development by giving them access to expertise."

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, "Startups that are focused on solving social challenges need all the help they can get in terms of great technical support, market access, and industry connects. The India Innovation Accelerator program by Facebook in partnership with T-Hub offers such support to the best startups in this space that are using AI. I commend Facebook for this pioneering effort."

The final cohort of 10 AI startups was selected from over 140 applications received from across India and after an exciting pitch session held at Facebook Office in Gurgaon. The participants were reviewed based on the quality of technology-based solutions, product/solution market readiness and social impact among other relevant parameters.

The 10 cohort startups include: