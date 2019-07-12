Facebook is reportedly making an effort to bring exclusive VR versions of popular video game titles to give its Oculus VR gaming business a big push forward.

Citing sources knowledgeable about the matter, The Information reported that Facebook is looking to acquire game studios and sign exclusive deals that will bring big titles to the Oculus VR headset. Part of the social media giant's efforts led to it signing deals for exclusive VR versions of "Assassin's Creed" and the Sam Fisher-starrer "Splinter Cell."

The report said Facebook has already bought the exclusive rights to the titles, both of which are developed and published by Ubisoft. The Information said it asked Ubisoft for a comment on the matter, but a representative declined to say anything about it.

The sources said that Facebook plans to seed Oculus with popular video game titles so that it can attract more people, entice them to buy the VR headset and encourage them to spend more time on Facebook's VR gaming platform.

While Facebook's VR headsets "have so far been only moderately successful," an Oculus spokesperson speaking to The Information said the public's response to playing games on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift S has been "incredible."

The same spokesperson said that while the company cannot comment on specific partnerships, the company plans to keep expanding its library to reach more gamers and establish a wider audience "for years to come."

The report said Facebook has already funded a host of VR titles for the Oculus. While most of these titles come from small to midsized video game publishers, some of the titles aren't really small. Respawn Entertainment, creator of "Titanfall" and "Apex Legends," is one of those publishers, and IGN reported that it is already working on a game for Oculus VR.

Developing for VR

Facebook's plans to acquire more game studios and titles are a great way to keep Oculus appealing to the public. IGN noted that not a lot of game developers are interested in developing VR games; in fact, according to a Game Developers Conference survey, only 27% of game devs want to create VR games. This is lower than the 33% reported last year.

By acquiring more studios and titles, Facebook just might be able to secure the Oculus VR's place in VR gaming for along time.

