After the year Facebook had, it's going to be looking for any way it can regain favor with users. The social media company has now taken the first step in doing so with Android users.

Facebook will be adding new privacy controls to the Android app that will stop the social media giant from accessing users' locations when the app is closed.

This is a big change in how the app operates. Previously, users had the choice to block the long-standing, location services function or allow it to operate with no options to adjust how and when Facebook could access their data.

"Today we're announcing an update to Facebook's location controls on Android to give people more choice over how we collect location information and how we store it. We're not making any changes to the choices you've previously made nor are we collecting any new information as a result of this update," the company wrote in a blog post.

"With this update, you'll have a dedicated way to choose whether or not to share your location when you aren't using the app."

And if you're an Apple user asking why you aren't getting that update, Apple already offers controls and blocks for app background use.

The change comes on the heels of a CNBC report that Facebook had used the app to track users believed to be a threat.

While this is a good first step, it's still just a step. Facebook is going to have to work hard to regain favor with users and attract people back to the platform after all the news about data sharing and Zuckerberg testifying to Congress.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.