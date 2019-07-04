Twitter (TWTR) and Facebook (FB), the parent company of WhatsApp and Instagram, on Wednesday faced technical glitches that were felt all around the world.

Users on Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram are saying that they have had trouble seeing and uploading pictures on the services. There were also outages in some parts of the world.

"We're aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Facebook tweeted.

Twitter users were saying that they were having issues with the messaging system on the platform, which are known as direct messages (DM).

"We're currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We're working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you," Twitter announced in a tweet.

Major social media networks and messaging services have faced frequent issues in recent months.

In June, Instagram users reported that the platform was not refreshing their newsfeeds. In March, Facebook and Instagram both suffered a 14-hour-long disruption that rendered the platforms inaccessible to most of the world. WhatsApp also experienced issues during the March outage.

Facebook estimates that approximately 2.7 billion people use Facebook, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram each month. In February, Twitter revealed that 321 million users are active on the platform monthly.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.