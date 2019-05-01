Facebook, the most popular social media platform is all set to revolutionize the concept of online dating with their new feature named 'Secret Crush'. The social networking giant made this revelation on April 30 during the F8 conference.

'We're also announcing a new feature called Secret Crush. People have told us that they believe there is an opportunity to explore potential romantic relationships within their own extended circle of friends," said Facebook in a recent statement Facebook all set to revolutionize online dating, the new feature may help to pick the perfect match.

It should be noted that the already existing Facebook dating app is currently available in Colombia, Thailand, Canada, Argentina and Mexico. From May 1 the feature will be offered to the users in countries like Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Laos, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay, Guyana and Suriname.

The 'Secret Crush' feature allows people to select up to nine of their Facebook friends with whom they want to express interest in. If the users using Facebook dating feature, they will get a notification saying that someone has a crush on them. If the person adds you as a Secret Crush, then it indicates that it is a perfect match.

"If your crush adds you to their Secret Crush list, it's a match! If your crush isn't on Dating, doesn't create a Secret Crush list, or doesn't put you on their list, no one will know that you've entered a friend's name," added Facebook.

In this summer, Facebook will also roll out a new events tab, and it will allow people to see what is happening around. This new feature will help users to get recommendations, discover local businesses, and coordinate with friends to make plans to get together.

In Instagram, people will also get a chance to fundraise for noble causes. It should be noted that 100 percent of the fund raised will directly go to the non-profit organization the user is supporting.