The coach of English Premier League club Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) due to the behaviour he displayed on the pitch during Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Sunday which even led to a red card.

The former Real Madrid manager got infuriated due to the decision taken by the Video Assistant Referee to disallow a late winner by Everton and Ancelotti was given marching orders by referee Chris Kavanagh as he protested the final whistle.

Ancelotti faces charges with misconduct

Having calmed down later, the 60-year-old told reporters it was a "difficult" decision for the referee, before joking that it was not the first time he had been sent off and would not be the last. "Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement.

"It is alleged that the Everton manager's language and/or behaviour on the field of play ... amounts to improper conduct." Ancelotti, who has until Thursday to respond to the charges, faces a fine and a potential touchline ban for Sunday's trip to former club Chelsea if found guilty. Everton are 11th in the league with 37 points from 28 games, while Chelsea are eight points ahead in fourth.

