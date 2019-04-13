Race: Chinese Grand Prix 2019 Date: Sunday, April 14 Time: 2:10 pm SGT/ 11.40 am IST/ 6:10 am GMT Venue: Shanghai International Circuit Live Timings: Race updates will be available on Formula One official website.

The historic Chinese Grand Prix 2019 will take place on Sunday, April 14. Both the Mercedes drivers, Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton locked the front row, while Ferrari stars Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc failed to satisfy their fans with third and fourth positions. This is the first time Bottas took the pole position in China and became the first grid driver.

The Belgian-Dutch racing driver Max Verstappen will begin his race as a fifth grid driver and will be followed by his teammate Pierre Gasly.

Both Renault drivers, who disappointed their fans during the Bahrain GP, Daniel Ricciardo and Nico Hülkenberg will be starting the main race from seventh and eighth position, followed by two Haas stars Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean.

Practice:

During the final practice at Shanghai International Circuit Bottas beat both the Ferrari cars and became the fastest man on the track, while his teammate Hamilton failed to defeat Ferrari cars as well as the Finnish Mercedes driver.

The Thai-British racing driver Alexander Albon lost control during the last practice and the Toro Rosso car hit the outside barrier. Soon after the incident, a medical car was deployed but the driver confirmed on radio that he was not hurt and apologised to the team for the mistake.

It should be noted that during the practice session Vettel and Leclerc performed well but Mercedes again dominated the both Ferrari drivers.

Qualifying:

During the first qualifying round, Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi and Toro Rosso's Albon did not take part and stayed as the last two drivers on the list, while the Belgian-Canadian racing driver, Lance Stroll failed to qualify for the second qualifier round. Two Williams drivers George Russell and Robert Kubica also eliminated after qualifier one.

The former world champion Kimi Räikkönen, who joined Alfa Romeo this year was eliminated after the qualifier two along with Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat, Racing Point's Sergio Pérez, McLaren drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

At the end of the final qualifier round both the Mercedes locked the front row.

Broadcasters and Live Streaming: UK: C4, Sky Sports US: ESPN New Zealand: Spark Sport Mexico: Channel 9 (Televisa) JAPAN: Fuji Television Network Inc. , Dazn CHINA: CCTV, Tencent, Guangdong TV, Shanghai TV AUSTRALIA: Fox Sports Channels, One (Network Ten) ASIA: Fox Sports Channels, STAR Sports (Indian subcontinent)

There will be no television coverage of Bahrain GP 2019 for Singapore, but IBTimes Singapore will provide a live blog for Sunday race.