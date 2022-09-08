Ezekiel Kelly: Memphis Gunman Arrested After He Shot Many People At Random While Livestreaming It; Graphic Video Shows People Being Shot Without Warning (WATCH)

A gunman who shot people at random across Memphis is now apprehended. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, had live-streamed his shooting rampage in the city. The armed and dangerous suspect, who killed two during the wild shooting, was arrested near the vicinity of Ivan Road around 9:15 PM on Wednesday.

Kelly live streamed his rampage that began around 4:30 pm on FB. According to the police, he switched vehicles from a blue Infiniti sedan to a grey Toyota SUV with Arkansas plate "AEV63K".

Kelly Carjacked An SUV And Shot A Female Driver

The gunman also reportedly shot a female driver as he carjacked an SUV.

The graphic Livestream shows, Kelly coming out of his vehicle and entering an AutoZone while shouting, "This s*** is for real."

Kelly Shot A Man Twice Inside AutoZone

He pulled out his gun as he gets into the facility and fired twice at a man who was inside the shop.

Kelly Claimed He Shot Five People

In one of his Facebook Livestream, he claimed to have shot at least five people. Although, it's unclear how many shootings he carried out.

Two shootings were reported in Memphis within minutes of one another before police issued the alert Wednesday. A man was shot dead at a gas station on East Parkway around 4:35 p.m. and one minute later, a woman was shot and critically injured on Norris Road near I-240, according to the New York Post.

Although, the police are yet to confirm whether Kelly is suspect in either shooting.

Another video shows, Kelly driving his vehicle while waving a firearm around and is heard saying "I want justice". But much of what he says in the videos is unclear. His account has been taken down after the incident.

Kelly Has Charges From 2020

Kelly has charges from 2020 including the criminal attempt of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, employing a firearm with intent to commit a felony and reckless endangerment. Court documents from Shelby County show he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and the other charges were dismissed, according to The Sun.

Kelly was sentenced to three years in the Shelby County Department of Corrections on April 6, 2021, after he was tried as an adult.

Kelly had agreed on a payment plan when he was ordered to give fines that amounted to $12,389.50.

Read more