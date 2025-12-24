EZ-Link App to Be Discontinued in January 2026 as Services Move to SimplyGo in Singapore

The EZ-Link mobile application, widely used by commuters for public transport services in Singapore, will be discontinued on January 8, 2026, following the full integration of its functions into the SimplyGo app.

In an e-mail sent to users on Tuesday, December 23, SimplyGo informed EZ-Link app users that they will need to download the SimplyGo app, log in using their existing EZ-Link account credentials and complete a one-time account synchronisation process.

This step is required to migrate user profiles and linked cards to the SimplyGo platform.

SimplyGo clarified that EZ-Link accounts will not be deleted if users do not carry out the synchronisation. Instead, such accounts will remain inactive until users choose to sync them with the SimplyGo app at a later time.

According to information on the SimplyGo website, the EZ-Link app has been progressively phased out since December 10, as part of a broader transition to consolidate ticketing and travel card services.

All features previously available on the EZ-Link app have been incorporated into the SimplyGo app since September 2024. The move is aimed at bringing all transit ticketing and travel card-related services under a single platform for user convenience.

Through the SimplyGo app, users can top up their travel cards, manage EZ-Link wallets, and make both local and overseas payments using Mastercard and SGQR, streamlining transport and payment services in one application.