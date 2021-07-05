Dr Anthony Fauci has said all but a very few Covid-19 deaths in the United States are recorded in unvaccinated people. According to the top infectious disease expert in the country, as much as 99.2 per cent of recent Covid-19 deaths involved unvaccinated people.

"It's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable," Fauci told NBC's "Meet the Press". It's frustrating as there is a formidable enemy in the coronavirus, he said, adding that the people have a countermeasure that's highly, highly effective". And that's the reason why it's all the more sad and all the more tragic why it isn't being completely implemented in this country," he said, according to the Associated Press.

Vaccine and Patriotism

Hours after Fauci said this, President Joe Biden told the Americans in his July 4th address that getting vaccinated is the most patriotic thing they can do now.

Fauci observed that some Americans' opposition to the vaccine is sometimes ideological wherein they are 'just fundamentally anti-vax or anti-science'. He says the country does "have the tools to counter" the pandemic and he's asking people to "put aside all of those differences and realize that the common enemy is the virus."

Fauci says that it is though the US has enough vaccines to vaccinate essentially everybody in the country, unfortunately, people are not using the opportunity. The country has registered more than 605,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

During his Independence Day address, Biden reiterated the need for Americans to get vacscnated. "This year the Fourth of July is a day of special celebration. for we're emerging from the darkness of a year of pandemic and isolation, a year of pain fear and heartbreaking loss," the president said.

In other news, the United Arab Emirates overtook Seychelles to become the world's most vaccinated nation.

According to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, UAE has administered 15.5 million doses, covering more than 72 percent of the population.