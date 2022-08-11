Explosions Rock Russian Military's Airfield in Belarus; Video Shows Fireball Erupting Over Base

Explosions have rocked Russian forces' airfield in Belarus, according to local media reports. Early reports indicated that there were at least four flashes in about 10 minutes.

Belaruski Hajun noted that "The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus reported earlier that Belarusian air defense and Air Force troops were conducting training exercises with live fire, but it is unclear whether these are connected to the flashes seen near Zyabrovka", reported Ukrainian Pravda.

Previously in July, Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Commander of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Belarus has handed over its Zyabrovka airfield to Russia, which is now controlling it, according to a report.

More to follow