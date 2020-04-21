First sneezes and coughs, and now farts. It appears coronavirus can spread through any form being emitted by the human body parts if uncovered during emission.

Despite exercising social distancing and lockdown, the world has seen the coronavirus infections nearing 2.5 million mark and over 170,000 deaths.

Truth behind farts spreading coronavirus

The topic, which has left millions in splits, was first raised in February, this year, by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of Tongzhou district in Beijing, who while responding to an online query clarified that 'farts, normally, do not constitute another transmission route of COVID-19, unless someone takes a good and a rather close sniff of gas from a pantless patient.'

On Friday, during the Coronacast, podcast broadcast of Australian Broadcasting Corporation, show's host Dr Norman Swan hinted at the possible connection between the particles of faeces floating within a fart and the spread of coronavirus.

Suggesting 'No bare-bottom farting', Swan said: "Luckily, we wear a mask, which covers our farts all the time. I think that what we should do in terms of social distancing and being safe is that people should avoid farting near one another to stop the spread of coronavirus. It is everyone's responsibility not to pass wind close to another person and that you don't fart with your bottom bare."

Scientific evidence behind farts capable of spreading coronavirus

A few days ago, Australian doctor Andy Tagg took to Twitter to highlight the fact that farting could cause the spread of COVID-19. According to The Sun, the doctor based his statement on the tests which found the virus to be present in the faeces of 55 percent of patients with the fatal virus.

"Well, SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in faeces and has been detected in an asymptomatic individual up to 17 days post-exposure," he said.

Suggesting that farts have the power to spray talcum powder up to a long distance, the doctor added: "Perhaps SARS-CoV-2 can be spread through the power of parping - we need more evidence. So remember to wear appropriate PPE at all times and stay safe!"

In 2001, during an experiment conducted by two Australian researchers Karl Kruszelnicki and Luke Tennent, also found that an unmasked fart is capable of transmitting bacteria. "It seems, therefore, that flatus can cause infection if the emitter is naked, but not if he or she is clothed," Kruszelnicki concluded about his research.