With the loosening of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions in many countries and in parts of the US, it is natural to think that the COVID-19 pandemic is getting under control. But experts disagree with this growing belief and claim that the ending is far from over.

Earlier this week, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a briefing, said, "More than six months into the pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal." A Toronto-based physician Dr. Abdu Sharkawy mentioned in a tweet, "This is an unprecedented situation," citing a case of a couple who were admitted for COVID-19, he writes, "They died in the same room last night 3 minutes apart. This pandemic is only over for people who don't survive it"

Why is the Pandemic not over for all of us?

The number of daily coronavirus cases worldwide is reaching new heights. On Sunday, COVID-19 cases increased by more than 137,900 globally, according to JHU Dashboard, the highest single-day rise recorded so far. WHO's Ghebreyesus said that studies on how the population has been exposed to the virus showed that "most people globally are still susceptible to infection."

Infections Among Youngsters

Data collected by CDC from 1,660,699 people in the US show that the majority of the COVID-19 patients are young. About 671,906 cases were found in the age group of 16 to 44. Health officials from Canada's Ontario said that they were seeing an increase in infections among younger people. In Hamilton, officials have told that 40 percent of new cases were in their 20's. In Toronto, almost 20 percent of all confirmed cases were under 30.

Vaccine: Not So Soon

There is an unprecedented global effort in developing a vaccine to protect against COVID-19 infection, however, it will still take 12-18 more months, say health experts even after passing six months of coronavirus spread.

To date, the fastest vaccine to be developed is the mumps vaccine which took four years to be available widely, more than 50 years have passed after that feat. There are many candidates out there such as China's CanSino Biologics vaccine and the one by Moderna. These candidates should pass the phase 1, phase 2, and phase 3 clinical trials, then take regulatory approval and later proceed for large-scale manufacturing.

Potential Second Wave

Reopening economies would bring something called "quarantine fatigue" a contributing factor to the second wave of coronavirus infections.

What is Quarantine Fatigue? As time pass and coronavirus restrictions ease, the vigilance that one had at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic fades. This gives rise to an unintentional phenomenon called "caution fatigue" or "quarantine fatigue" as people get less motivated to comply with safety guidelines.

Also, there are questions about the longevity of immunity in the recovered COVID-19 patients, yet another factor pointing at a second wave. Another wave could prove to be deadlier than the first, warned Dr. Andrea Ammon, Director, European Center for Disease Control and Prevention as she referred to stats that coronavirus has infected two to 14 percent of the European population, meaning that the remaining 86 percent lack immunity.

Added to the above factors, CDC mentions that more than one-third of coronavirus patients are asymptomatic, that is, they show no symptoms but would have contracted the disease.