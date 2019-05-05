A new study has confirmed that the cure to AIDS is closer than previously speculated. During the study, researchers found that a drug can stop HIV from transmitting, and it is considered a milestone discovery in the journey to control this dreaded disease.

The new study was conducted by researchers at the University of London. During the study, researchers analyzed the health data of 1000 male couples in Europe where one partner had HIV.

The study lasted for more than eight years, and researchers found that HIV positive patients were using antiretroviral therapy to suppress the AIDS virus did not transmit the pathogens. The research report published in the journal Lancet revealed that this is a piece of conclusive evidence that proves the effectiveness of antiretroviral therapy in making the virus untransmittable.

"Our findings provide conclusive evidence for gay men that the risk of HIV transmission with suppressive ART antiretroviral therapy is zero. This powerful message can help end the HIV pandemic by preventing HIV transmission and tackling the stigma and discrimination that many people with HIV face," said Alison Rodger, a professor at University College London who co-led the research, Futurism reports.

Dr. Mervyn Silverman who led the San Francisco Department of Public Health in the 80's during the AIDS epidemic in San Francisco revealed that this is a major leap to control this disease, and made it clear that AIDS will be cured by 2020, ABC7News reports.

"This suppressed in such a low level that the person is not infectious anymore. Now, what is so important is getting everybody tested. Those who are positive getting them under treatment, maintaining that treatment and people adhering to the medication on a daily basis," said Dr. Mervyn Silverman.

Jeff Sheehy, a former San Fransisco supervisor revealed that this is a huge development in treating AIDS. It should be noted that Jeff Sheehy was the first HIV positive public official in San Fransisco, and he has been living with AIDS for more than 22 years.