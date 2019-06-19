Several experts including legendary physicist Stephen Hawking had revealed that colonizing other planets is one of the best options to guarantee the survival of humanity. Until now, humans have considered planets within the solar system like Mars, and moons like Europa as the safe havens that could be colonized in the future. Now, a team of space experts has discovered two habitable planets that are just 12.5 light years away.

The research carried out by scientists at the University of Gottingen in Germany revealed that these two planets are orbiting around the Teegarden's star in a habitable zone. Researchers also made it clear that the possibilities of discovering liquid water in these planets are considerably high.

The research report published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics revealed that the Teegarden's star is very different from the sun in the solar system, and it is much cooler and dimmer. Due to its dim light, the star was not discovered until 2003.

Mathias Zechmeister, the lead author of the study revealed that these newly discovered planets are very similar to the inner planets of our solar system. He also revealed that these planets are slightly heavier when compared to the earth.

Even though these planets lie in the habitable zone, it is not possible to guarantee that these space bodies might be hosting alien life. If intelligent species might have evolved in the planet, these aliens might be also looking at the earth and will be wondering whether the blue planet is hosting any kinds of life.

A few days ago, United States President Donald Trump revealed that he does not believe in alien existence, despite regular UFO sighting reports by US Navy officials. Interestingly, the comments from the president came just a week after Pentagon admitted conducting an investigation on flying saucers decades ago.